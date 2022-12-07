Not Available

Sanjay and Craig

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Comedy

Director

Ryan Crego

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Does your neighbor have butt implants and a blueberry obsession? Can your best friend do ANYTHING without barfing? Welcome to Lundgren, where Sanjay Patel and Craig Slithers have the most rad-awesome adventures imaginable. From their collection of fart jars to their shared love of chicken wings, Sanjay and Craig are more than a boy and his pet snake… they’re family! Ready for the ride? Buckle up your fart baby and grab some napkins because Sanjay and Craig are about to douse you in awesome-sauce. NOICE! See you at the Frycade!

Cast

Maulik PancholySanjay Patel (voice)
Chris HardwickCraig (voice)
Linda CardelliniMegan Sparkles (voice)
Grey GriffinDarlene Patel (voice)

Images