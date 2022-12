Not Available

Hanuman is the first Super Hero of mankind He is the most popular God among the Hindus, an ardent devotee of Sri Ram. Hanuman is stronger than the strongest. Obstacles cease to exist in his presence. He is the vanquisher of all evil and the source of hope for all mankind. The show focuses on the story of his life since childhood, bringing out his qualities and deriving morals from his life which are relevant in day-to-day life.