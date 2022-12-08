Sanokuen Jiken SP (2014) Synopsis : At midnight on 10 December 1975, the statute of limitation for the audacious 300 million yen heist in 1968, the greatest unsolved case of Japan’s post-war era, expired. 120,000 investigators and approximately 900 million yen were spent on the investigation. In truth, the 300 million yen that was stolen had been insured. Two-thirds of it was paid by an American insurance company, but few Japanese knew about this at the time. In 1976, a Japanese is sent from New York. He is Takeda Hideya (Tamura Masakazu) of ENY Fire & Marine Insurance, a leading American insurance companies. Frustrated by a Japan which had become hardly recognisable after its defeat in World War II, he abandoned the country, left his mother Yoshiko (Naraoka Tomoko) behind and went to America alone.
