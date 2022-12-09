Santas in the Barn

Not Available

This winter, America will brace itself for the ultimate Christmas count-down competition — a fantasy camp for Santas! In this heart-warming holiday special event, ten Santas from across the country are brought to live in a barn to compete with each other in an array of hilarious challenges meant to determine who most lives the "Santa Way." These would-be St. Nicks have to vote out their peers over the course of 8 episodes, all counting down to a Christmas Eve grand finale where the last Santa standing will win $100,000 and the title of America's Best Santa!