Santo, Sam and Ed's Sports Fever!

Produced by Working Dog and broadcast live from Channel Seven studios, Santo, Sam & Ed’s Sports Fever! dissects global sports news and events in a hour-long program each week. It consists of well-informed discussion, ill-informed analysis, pre-recorded clips, guest interviews, shonky impersonations, surprise cameos and live sketches. In short, it’s a left-field review of all the weekly sports actions, with a focus on the latest weekend results, hosted by Santo Cilauro, Sam Pang and Ed Kavalee.