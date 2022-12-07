Santo, Sam & Ed's Cup Fever!

Not Available

Every night for the duration of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, comedians Santo Cilauro, Sam Pang and Ed Kavalee will gather in the World Cup Situation Room (The Blattersphere) for a left-field review of all the overnight action. Broadcast live at Melbourne's Federation Square, each program will consist of well-informed discussion, ill-informed analysis and heated debate that might just end in fisticuffs or someone letting off a flare. As well as pre-recorded clips, guest interviews and surprise cameos, there will be regular reports from fellow football fanatic Tony Wilson in South Africa.