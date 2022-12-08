Not Available

Sanya's Glam & Gold is a series chronicling the fast-paced life of Olympic Gold Medalist Sanya Richards-Ross and her husband, NFL star and two-time Super Bowl champion, Aaron Ross. Four Time Olympic Gold Medalist Sanya Richards-Ross, and her husband, NFL Star Aaron Ross, have achieved athletic super star status. Sanya has recently garnered two Gold Medals from the London 2012 Olympics in Track and Field, and Aaron has just signed a $15 million contract as Cornerback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sanya and Aaron, who met while in college at University of Texas, are as competitive as they are madly in love. Each hour-long episode of the docu-series follows the unstoppable Sanya Richards-Ross as she juggles appearances, runs a business, and balances life with Aaron and her family. Sanya is building an empire and the team behind her is made up completely of family – including mom, Sharon, acting as her agent; dad, Archie, who serves as her manager; sister, Shari, who is her business partner in The Hair Clinic, an Austin hair salon that Sanya funds and Shari runs; and, her cousin, Yolande, who serves as both Sanya’s publicist and stylist. Sanya moves at a fast pace, running circles around everyone in her path, and her family is nearly out of breath as they help her cross the perpetual finish line.