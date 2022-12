Not Available

Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke is an Indian television series that started airing on Zee TV from May 21, 2012. It airs Mondays through Fridays. The show completed 300 episodes on July 12, 2013. It also airs in Tamil as Kaatrukkenna Veli on Zee Tamil. The official translation of Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke is "The Sweet Dreams Of The Youthful Days" according to captions on Zee Tv.