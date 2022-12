Not Available

A humorous look at contemporary single life, seen through the eyes of a young San Francisco attorney, her colleagues and friends. Sara McKenna is a high-spirited lawyer who is trying to make the most of her career and independence. Sara's secretary, Helen, feels that being single is a curse rather than an opportunity. Legal assistant Dennis (Pinchot) and lawyer Marty (Maher) see to it that Sara's days are never dull. (From NBC)