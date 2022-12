Not Available

There were 50 episodes of the puppet show Sara and Hoppity that aired between 1962 and 1963 and involve the many adventures of a young girl who befriends a very naughty doll called Hoppity. After they meet for the first time (and after some “patchwork repairs”) Hoppity launches into his famous (and annoying) "Diddly Dum, Diddly Dee" song which Sara somehow understands when no one else can.