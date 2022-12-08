Not Available

The story of a beautiful convict girl and her struggle for freedom and independe From the producers of "Breaker Morant" and "Storm Bay" comes this lavish Australian mini series. Based on the best-selling novel by Catherine Gaskin, Sara Dane tells the epic story of a poor, impish convict girl determined to escape a life of depravation and join the ranks of the colonial gentry. From the hold of a prison ship bound for Sydney, Sara (Juliet Jordan) is released to become a maid whereupon she sets out to rise up out of her harsh convict roots. Stripped of her rags, the now luminous Sara Dane is coveted by the ship's officer, Andrew Macleay (Harold Hopkins), who she marries to the chagrin of the colony's social circles. But they underrate Sara's fiercely independent spirit and driving ambition. Maclean's success allows him to buy acceptance for Sara; but when tragedy strikes, she must fight a courageous battle for her freedom and status. Screening to a huge television audience in 1982, Sara Dane set a standard for Australian drama, and continues to this day to be hailed as a television masterpiece.