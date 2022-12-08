Not Available

The show revolves around the life of a fictional Gujarati family, the Sarabhais. They are portrayed as a typical family in the class of elite socialites of Mumbai.The family consists of Indravadan Sarabhai and his wife Maya, who live in an apartment with their younger son Rosesh. Their older son Sahil and his wife Monisha Sarabhai live in the apartment across the hallway. Maya considers the name Manisha middle class and renames her Monisha before their marriage. The middle-class habits of Monisha irk Maya. Monisha, on the other hand, does not appreciate Maya's snooty and snobbish behaviour. Indravadan constantly derides Roshesh for being tied to his mother's apron strings and for writing bad poetry. Maya and Roshesh consider Indravadan's attitude towards Rosesh and his gregarious nature boorish. The ensuing conflict and comedy becomes Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Much of the humour is derived from the fake, artificial and shallow interactions among the city's elite and their perceived notions of the shortcomings and failings of middle-class society.