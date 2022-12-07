Not Available

Sarah Richardson is going back in time in her fourth series, and she's taking her loyal viewers with her. The popular interior designer, joined once again by trusted sidekick Tommy Smythe, presents her vision of what she calls the ``building blocks'' for great design in any room. The case studies in each episode are spaces in real-life homes, but the difference this time is the client has little say in the makeover. It's Sarah's class to teach the ways in which she creates environments that are functional, timeless and eye-catching.