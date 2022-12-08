Sarah Beeny's Streets Ahead

Not Available

Sarah Beeny works with communities around Britain to turn their roads into more desirable places to live. Sarah gets neighbours working together making changes to anything seen from street level - front gardens, garages, curtains, trees - to help raise the ceiling price of their street. The residents have to commit to working four weekends and at least 100 hours to improve their street. In return, they get help and advice from Sarah and project manager David Flight. Can she convince the residents to give up the things they love for the good of their neighbours?