Sarah Millican Chatterbox Live

Not Available

After becoming the best-selling female comedian of all time with her debut stand-up DVD, Sarah Millican is back with Thoroughly Modern Millican Live. Sarah’s had a phenomenal twelve months. She was crowned the Queen of Comedy (People’s Choice) at the 2011 British Comedy Awards, launched her own series on BBC2 and her second national tour, Thoroughly Modern Millican, was a complete sell-out with extra dates added due to the phenomenal demand. Thoroughly Modern Millican Live is Sarah’s brand new live DVD. Ever wondered how to make a home-made treadmill? Or the practicalities of an orgy. Wonder no more. If your glass is half full, she’ll top it up.