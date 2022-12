Not Available

Suk Chul Soo and Na Young Hee are a newly wedded couple with an age gap of 14 years. This is a drama that tells the story of a couple who just had a baby because of a one night stand. It will portray the modern generation's view on love and marriage as well as the responsibility of raising a child. Park Byung Ho was thoughtless and threw away his child for a better income and life who later regrets this and learns to love.