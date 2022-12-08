Not Available

Renowned chef, television personality, magazine editor and cookbook author Sara Moulton brings her signature warmth and informative style back to public television in her new series, Sara's Weeknight Meals. Based on her book, Sara's Secrets for Weeknight Meals, Sara and her celebrity-chef friends share their ideas for flavorful, healthy meals with minimal fuss. Twenty fast-paced and engaging episodes feature quick, delicious and routine-breaking entrees designed to inspire and empower home cooks. Episodes include: "Breakfast for Dinner," "Soup for Supper" and "The Substantial Sandwich."