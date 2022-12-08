Saraswatichandra

Not Available

Saraswathichandra is a poignant love story of two soul mates: Saras and Kumud, who are denied the joy of becoming one by destiny and tradition. Whenever they try to move away from each other, life keeps bringing them together again. Their love story goes through several ups and downs. Eventually Kumud gets married to someone else while Saras, out of unconditional love, decides to take care of her family and fulfil duties as the man in her life. It is a classic tale of love and heart ache, pride and prejudice, of yearning and longing between two people who were so close yet not close enough to two people today who are so far from each other yet not far enough in heart.