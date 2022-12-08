Sarm Noom Nuer Tong

Not Available

First we have Theetat, he is a playboy who owns a construction company. He loves life, partying, and his freedom. He lives with his girlfriend and they have an open relationship. Eventually he will fall for the cheerful Lumpao, a veterinarian and the cousin to one of his best friend Kritchai. Theetat once insulted Lumpao, saying he will never eye her as a love interest, which really ticked her off and they have been arguing ever since. Secondly we have Watchara, the honest police officer. Watchara has been in relationship for years, but has doubts. His girlfriend wants to get married, but he has been stalling it. Watchara is starting to realize that his relationship with his girlfriend is based on reputation more than on love. He eventually finds true love with the unselfish but boyish Fai. Lastly we have Kritchai and Arunsri, they work for the same company. Kritchai is a good guy, unlike his friend Theetat, he is not a playboy or lively. He is sincere with his feelings and secretly has a crush on Arunsri, but she has a boyfriend and is very faithful to him. Her boyfriend however is absolutely horrible, he has a gambling addiction and has always been unfaithful to her. When he dies, she begins to look at Kritchai in a different way, a man who is always on her side, ready to help her in every way possible.