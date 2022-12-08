Not Available

Sarutobi Sansei

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

In the early Edo period, an encounter with Oichi (Mizukawa Asami), the daughter of the chief retainer Umemiya Shuzen (Sakai Masaaki) of a small domain, prompts the dull Sarutobi Sasuke (Ito Atsushi), a budding ninja who was born in a ninja village deep in the mountains, to charge off for the capital. While Sarutobi attempts to protect Oichi from intrigue, Tokusaburo (Yanagiba Toshiro), a devious, mysterious merchant, appears before him. And then Sarutobi’s archnemesis, Hattori Hanzomon, the grandson of Hattori Hanzo.

Cast

Images