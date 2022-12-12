Not Available

Based on the hit British reality TV Series SAS: Who Dares Wins, the Australian production has a mix of celebreties, sportspeople and convicted criminals trying to pass selection. SAS Australia sees Aussie celebrities take on a series of physical and psychological tests from the real SAS selection process. This is not a game. There is no winner; there is no prize. These star recruits will eat, sleep and train together in punishing conditions, with no allowances made for their celebrity status or gender. An elite team of ex-Special Forces soldiers will subject them to extreme physical endurance, sleep deprivation, interrogation and psychological testing, pushing the stars beyond their limits every step of the way. Some will break and withdraw. Who has what it takes to tough it out to the end? Completely unscripted.