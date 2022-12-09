Not Available

SAS: Who Dares Wins

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Minnow Films

Selection for the SAS is one of the world's toughest job interviews and physical fitness is only the starting point. What's really being tested is psychological resilience and character as candidates undergo sleep deprivation, interrogation and a series of increasingly complex mind games. In this programme, five ex-special forces soldiers re-create tasks from the SAS's secret selection process, putting 30 civilian men through the ultimate test of their physical and - more importantly - their psychological resilience.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images