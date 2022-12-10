Not Available

SASS, or the Show About Something Stupid, is a show about two dudes and a talking monkey traveling across dimensions stopping crime! Okay that might come off a bit cliche, but if you really must know: The series follows Jason Guiman, ex Dimensional Bureau Agent (an organization that works to keeps Dimensions intact) as he searches for his long lost love Dylan Lewis! Jason seeks help from his old childhood friend, Evan Andes, who he was forced to leave upon joining the Dimensional Bureau. The two are joined by Elliot Capuchin, the offside but sentimental talking monkey.