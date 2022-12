Not Available

Galactic Whirlwind Sasuraiger was an anime series aired from 1983 to 1984 in Japan. There were 43 episodes aired. Other loosely translated names include "Sasuraiger", "Galactic Gale Sasuraiger", "Galaxy Whirlwind Sasuraiger" and "Wonder Six." It is the sequel to Baxingar and is the final member of the J9 Series.