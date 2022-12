Not Available

Sasural Simar Ka' is the journey of an ordinary young small town girl, Simar, who has grown up with strong middle class values. Her life takes a sharp turn when her passion for dancing clashes with the conservative values of the middle class. She starts chasing her dream with support from her husband, but without letting anyone else in the family know. This hide and seek creates many challenging and interesting situations which are dealt with in a light hearted way.