Not Available

"Satellite City is to Wales what `Father Ted' is to Ireland, what `My Family' is to England. It is captures the very essence of Welsh humour and is the epitome of typical valley life. Much loved and cherished by many, it is possibly the most talked about and fondly remembered Welsh sitcoms ever. Satellite City has lasting comedy appeal and still to this day its humour has the ability to make people genuinely laugh, Welsh or not."