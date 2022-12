Not Available

On a STRATA mission to the center of the Earth, most of the STRATA Geologist team dies. Leving Johnny Tambourine, Robot, and Saul Molone, the leader. In the center of the Earth Saul finds a civilization of Mole Men, and nearly destroys it. Featuring The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, and Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends fame. Seen as a possible Land of the Lost parody.