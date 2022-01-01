Not Available

The show originally aired in Canada under the title Sausage Factory and premiered in Canada on November 19, 2001. With madcap hijinks and sophomoric stunts, Now What was both wildly hilarious and compellingly honest. Best friends Zack, Gilby, J.C. and Ted were all students at West Boulder High and accomplices in the murky mission to make some kind of sense out of their teenage years. The hapless foursome spent their time trying to climb out of the outrageous situations in which they found themselves, while navigating the mysteries of the opposite sex at the same time. FILMING LOCATION: The series was filmed in Vancouver, B.C., Canada.