Savage Family Diggers

Pro wrestling fans remember Ric Savage from his years competing in the top federations, but they may be surprised to learn his passion has always been American history and relic collection. After his wrestling days ended in 1997, he turned that passion into a full-time business, and ``American Digger'' follows Savage and his team -- which includes his wife, Rita, and son Giuseppe -- as they attempt to recover historical artifacts buried across the country. Generally these locations are battlefields from the Civil and Revolutionary wars, but now they're the backyards of everyday Americans, and Savage must convince these homeowners to let his team excavate their property. If successful, the team will sell any artifacts found after negotiating a deal to split the profits with the property owners.