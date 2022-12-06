Not Available

Emmy nominee Anne Heche ("Hung") stars as Beth Harper in NBC's new comedy about a not-so-ordinary Midwestern family. After choking on a hero sandwich in her kitchen and suffering a dramatic near-death experience, Beth - an absentee wife and mother - is revived and claims she can now talk to God. Her teenage daughter, Emily (Madison Davenport, "Shameless"), is horrified and her husband, Tom (Michael Landes, "Final Destination 2"), is skeptical. To make matters worse, Tom's ex-mistress, Carly McKenna (Alexandra Breckenridge, "American Horror Story"), is in a coma after a close encounter with lightning in the Harper's front yard.As Beth warms up to her new life, she strives to make amends to the people she has alienated over the years, including friends and neighbors Jenna Dennings (Heather Burns, "Bored to Death") and Maggie Tompkins (Joy Osmanski, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"). Despite everyone's initial hesitancy, Beth begins to win people over with her new positive attitude, cheerful optimism and unbridled love.