Not Available

In each episode of Save My Bakery renowned Cake Maestro Kerry Vincent answers the desperate call of a bakery owner in over his or her head, and helps get the establishment back on its feet. She gives each place a makeover from the inside out, turning stale pastries into delectable deserts and outdated decor into a brand-new, inviting space. Can Kerry force people to finally face the truth and make changes they have refused to make in the past? Can she breathe new life into a failing business? You bet she can. This is Save My Bakery.