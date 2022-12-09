Not Available

In "Save My Life: Boston Trauma," viewers will get unparalleled access to top tier trauma teams inside the emergency rooms and operating rooms of the nation's most prestigious hospitals including the Boston Medical Center, Massachusetts General, and Brigham and Women's. Lives that could be lost in lesser hands at less renowned medical centers are saved through feats of miraculous skill. The only certainty is that those who need care will receive the very best that medicine has to offer. This remarkable series tells many stories of heroism, poignancy, and unexpected humor.