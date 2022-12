Not Available

Recycling just got a whole lot cooler. Blogger and bargain-hunter Vanessa Sicotte discovers, recycles, and transforms old items of furniture to create uber-trendy personalized living spaces. With her eyes always on a prize, she trawls through flea markets and the basements of homeowners to find stylish treasures that deserve a new lease on life. Along the way she shares her design ideas and gives tips on where to find the best bargains.