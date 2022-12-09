Saved by the Bell

When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state — including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.
|Mario López
|A.C. Slater
|Elizabeth Berkley
|Jessie Spano
|J.J. Totah
|Lexi
|John Michael Higgins
|Principal Toddman
|Dexter Darden
|Devante
|Belmont Cameli
|Jamie Spano
