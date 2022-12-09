Not Available

Saved by the Bell

  • Comedy

Studio

Universal Television

When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state — including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.

Cast

Mario LópezA.C. Slater
Elizabeth BerkleyJessie Spano
J.J. TotahLexi
John Michael HigginsPrincipal Toddman
Dexter DardenDevante
Belmont CameliJamie Spano

