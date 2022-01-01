Not Available

Hailing from Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, Dan is a veteran of the United States military and the Director of Government Relations at Sahl Communications, Inc. located in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He is the new co-host for "Saving Heroes", a Big Monster Entertainment production that premieres July 26th, 2014 at 9 am on American Heroes Channel. Dan joined the Saving Heroes team as a co-host in order to use his unique perspective to help share the heroes’ stories. His understanding of the word “sacrifice” and familiarity with dedication allow him to identify with the show’s heroes in a way that not many other people can.