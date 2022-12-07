Saving Hope

Not Available

When charismatic Chief of Surgery Charlie Harris at Toronto's Hope-Zion Hospital ends up in a coma, he leaves the hospital in chaos - and his fiancée and fellow surgeon, Alex Reid, in a state of shock. Along with newly-arrived star surgeon, Joel Goran, Alex races to save Harris' life. As the action unfolds, comatose Dr. Harris explores the hospital halls in "spirit" form, not sure if he's a ghost or a figment of his own imagination. Reid, along with her fellow doctors, press on to save his life and those of their other patients, as they deal with the complicated and courageous decisions that are made in their daily struggle to keep hope alive.