30-year-old Takao Matsumoto is single and a salaryman. He loves rock music. His girlfriend is Makiko and they have dated for 3 years. Due to Takao Matsumoto's spendthrift ways, his girlfriend dumps him. In hopes of getting her back, Takao Matsumoto begins to economize on everything like food and his electricity bill, but Kota Inaba approaches Makiko.