Not Available

Chainsaws? Danger? Art? You didn’t expect art? We just love surprising you. Velocity’s Saw Dogs is the first show to take people behind the scenes of the master art of chainsaw carving. When you see how intricate the resulting works of art are, you won’t believe they were done with chainsaws. Not surprisingly, there behind the scenes of every masterpiece is a big personality so there won’t be a boring minute.