Say Again Yes I Do

Can you rush true love before its time? Shu Xin Kui (Mandy Wei) met Xiang Zheng Yang (Lin Yo-Wei) four years ago and got married after a whirlwind romance of only a couple of months. But as the stress of married life set in – trying to get used to each other’s habits and dealing with the extended in-laws – the young couple began to bicker and ended up divorcing just six months into their marriage. Four years later, Xin Kui and Zheng Yang meet up again when they both start working together as managers-in-training at the same hotel. As the same chemistry they initially felt toward each other starts to brew, can Xin Kui and Zheng Yang make a relationship work the second time around?