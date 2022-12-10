Say Cheese

Not Available

Peace Photography Studio is an established but traditional studio founded 80 years ago and had 5 branches in its heyday. Now, there's only a single studio left and is managed by Pan Renyi and daughter Pan Zejia . Pan Zejia quietly helped out at the studio as she feels indebted to Pan Renyi who helped her settle a huge debt 10 years ago, and as a result, she remained single since then. Ke Yuanhang is a newspaper reporter who is kind and magnanimous, although 5 years younger than Pan Zejia, a friendship soon developed. While Pan Zejia is irritable and impatient, Ke Yuanhang is gentle and caring. Their hindrances do not stop there, as Pan Renyi is constantly at loggerheads with Ke Yuanhang's mother, Hong Ziyi. Due to Pan Renyi's temperament, he does not get along with all his children, the matter is made worse when Pan Zejia's mother suddenly died in a car accident.