Not Available

Say Yes to the Dress delves into the heart of world famous Kleinfeld Bridal where the staff face immense pressure to help each bride find the dress if her dreams.Take a peak at the brides as they try on their dream dresses! The show brings us up close and into the dressing room as brides prepare for their big day. Moms, bridemaids and friends all express their opinions and often frustrate both bride and staff. In the end though, most brides find that "dream dress" and walk down with their grooms into wedded bliss.