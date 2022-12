Not Available

This weekly half hour series takes viewers inside Bridals by Lori - Atlanta's biggest and best bridal boutique. Owner Lori Allen is considered one of the country's leading experts on bridal wear. Designers often call on her as they are putting their lines together to get her input on what brides are looking for. Lori spends much of her time out on the floor working with the brides. She also prides herself on having the most informed sales consultants in the business.