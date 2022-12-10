Not Available

    Say Yes to the Dress: Bridesmaids is an American reality television series on TLC which follows events at Bridals by Lori in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs, a bridal shop owned by Lori Allen. The series shows the progress of individual sales associates, managers, and fitters at the store, focusing on bridesmaid dresses and the bridesmaid showroom at Bridals by Lori. It is a spin-off of Say Yes to the Dress. Soon after the end of its first season, TLC renewed the show for a second season.

