Sayoko is Back

Not Available

Nishihama Junior High School is haunted by the legend of Sayoko. Every three years a student is chosen to play the role of Sayoko by his or her predecessor. Sayoko has three missions to accomplish. If they are completed it is to the advantage of the school. If not, the school is doomed... Shu has been chosen to be Sayoko. Disbelieving the legend, Shu lets his pal Rei assume the role. But, when the new term begins, one of the tasks has already been completed. By whom? This is just the prelude to a string of spooky happenings.