SBS Gayo Daejeon, also spelled SBS Gayo Daejun is a major annual end-of-the-year music program broadcast on 29 December by Seoul Broadcasting System. It was started in 1997, and awards were given to entertainers until 2007. In the 2010 program, Super Junior’s Heechul, CNBLUE’s Jung Yong-hwa, 2AM’s Jo Kwon and actress Hwang Jung-eum hosted. The 2012 SBS Gayo Daejeon aired live from Korea University with performances from TVXQ, Super Junior, Big Bang, Dynamic Duo, Epik High, SHINee, Ailee, B1A4, 2NE1, Secret, B.A.P, SISTAR, T-ara, GLAM, Teen Top, CN Blue, EXO, FT Island, Miss A, MBLAQ, A Pink, Infinite, 4minute, 2AM, After School, B2ST, and Kara. Under the theme "The Color of K-Pop", some of the biggest groups create four super idol groups, recorded a new single, and performed it together on stage. There were four teams consisting of members of different idols groups labeled under the names of Mystic White, Dramatic Blue, Dynamic Black, and Dazzling Red, who sang songs created by the hottest producers of 2012. The MC's were Miss A’s Suzy, IU, and actor Jung Gyu Woon.