Scallywagga is a British comedy sketch show, written by Stuart Kenworthy, starring Curtis Cole, Steve Edge, Neil Fitzmaurice, Luke Gell, Stefan Gumbs, Jessica Hall, Joanna Higson, Lena Kaur, Sally Lindsay, Carl Rice, and Scott Taylor. Described as being, "A heady mix of the best fresh and familiar funny voices - straight out of the north - combined to play Scallywagga's host of wrongheaded new characters", Scallywagga first aired on BBC Three on 29 April 2008. It was filmed on location in Manchester. The pilot episode aired on 21 March 2007 when the show was known as Spacehopper.