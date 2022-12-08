Not Available

Scam City is a show which started airing on Travel + Escape in June 2012 which claims to cross the globe visiting ten of the world’s most popular cities as they expose the darker side of tourism. The host, Conor Woodman, will meet with these questionable characters ranging from unethical cab drivers to aggressive pimps as he witnesses and experiences the all too common travel experience of parting with personal property and money. The show aims to expose the local adaptations of common scams - from pick pockets, expensive cab fares, to bars luring people in with adult entertainment at a high cost.