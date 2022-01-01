Not Available

Scan2Go (ギャラクシーレーサー スキャン2ゴー!, Galaxy Racer Scan2Go!?) is a Japanese-Korean anime series co-produced by d-rights Inc.,[1] NewBoy.,[2][3] SBS Productions Inc.[4] and Stonebridge Capital Inc.,[5] under the direction of Mitsuo Hashimoto. The series is set in a futuristic universe of races involving the use of miniature automated toy cars. The TV animation[6] lasts for 52 episodes and is targeted to boys from 4–12 years old. The series has been licensed by Cookie Jar Entertainment for North and South American audiences[7] and dubbed by Ocean Productions and Blue Water Studios. In the United States, the series premiered September 1, 2012, on Cartoon Network.[8] While the few last episodes have not been shown in the United States, all 52 episodes have been broadcast on Kix.