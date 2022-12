Not Available

Rock ‘n’ Howl, baby!! Ghoulish teens are making monstrous music in Frightsylvania. Larry, the teenage werewolf, and his beastly housemates live for the gigs but are way behind on the rent. There’s Victoria the vampire, charmingly nasty and definitely NOT into Larry; Frank the cute drummer, aka the experiment gone TOTALLY wrong; Cleo, the three thousand year-old teenage mummy who plays bass. And Carl, a terrifyingly powerful alien who’d rather just look after his rabbits.