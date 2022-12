Not Available

Scavengers was a British TV game show produced by Carlton Television, which aired across the ITV Network. It aired as a two series of 6 episodes the first of which was broadcast on Saturday Evenings at 7:00pm over the summer of 1994. The second series was relegated to daytime viewing in the summer of 1995 typically being broadcast at 9:25am.[1] There was a single champion of champion episode also broadcast in the summer of 1995